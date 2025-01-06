California Masonic Memorial Temple
California Masonic Memorial Temple
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Masonic Homes
Providing care and support for vulnerable members of the fraternal family.
Community Partnerships
Collaborating with various organizations to support community needs.
Scholarships
Providing financial assistance to students pursuing higher education.
Green-Energy Career Pathways Program
Introducing students to careers in green technology.
About
California Masonic Memorial Temple
Founded in
1963
EIN
941266937
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1111 CALIFORNIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-2252 United States
Website
www.freemason.org
Phone
(415)-776-7000
Email address
About
Mission
California Masonic Memorial Temple serves as a gathering place in San Francisco, fostering community among Masons and honoring their legacy. Learn more at www.freemason.org.
