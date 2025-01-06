California Motorcycle Dealers Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Motorcycle Safety Advocacy
Advocating for motorcycle and motorscooter safety through legislative efforts and support of the California Motorcyclist Safety Program (CMSP).
Member Benefits Program
Providing tangible benefits to members, including savings on Workers' Compensation Insurance, instructional seminars, and business planning resources.
About
California Motorcycle Dealers Association
Founded in
1972
EIN
952745851
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 399 LAKE ELSINORE, California 92531-0000 United States
Website
camda.net
Phone
(951)-471-1500
Email address
About
The California Motorcycle Dealers Association (CMDA), founded in 1972, promotes the motorcycle and motorsports industry for the benefit of California franchised dealer members. They defend and advance the interests and rights of these dealers, working to maintain a positive environment for the industry.
Mission
California Motorcycle Dealers Association advocates for and supports motorcycle dealers throughout California, fostering growth and unity within the industry.
