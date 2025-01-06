California Public Radio
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
KQED Forum
A radio program discussing news and current events.
Political Breakdown
A podcast and radio show focusing on California politics.
Bay Curious
A podcast answering listener questions about the San Francisco Bay Area.
Hyphenación
A podcast exploring the hyphenated American identity.
About
California Public Radio
Founded in
1981
EIN
953415903
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
4100 VACHELL LN SN LUIS OBISP, California 93401-8113 United States
Website
www.kcbx.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
CapRadio, serving the Capital Region, Central Valley, and Sierra Nevada, is an NPR-member station providing insights and connections to help listeners navigate life confidently. It aims to create informed and involved communities through trusted information, music, and entertainment.
Mission
KCBX serves listeners with news, public affairs, and alternative musical arts, encouraging appreciation of fine arts and local, national, and global issues, connecting the community to the world as an NPR station.
