The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Professional Designation Courses
Offers courses through the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI) to help rental housing professionals advance their careers.
Founded in
1967
EIN
951966036
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
4351 AUBURN BLVD SACRAMENTO, California 95841-0000 United States
Website
www.calrental.org
Phone
(800)-272-74009099260031
Email address
About
The California Rental Housing Association (CalRHA), founded in 1967, advocates for the rental housing industry in California. Representing small, medium, and large rental housing owners, CalRHA collectively addresses industry needs and protects the rights of its members.
Mission
The California Rental Association has been promoting the equipment and party rental industry since it began in 1946.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: