The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Annual Symposium/Convention
A convention to promote continuing education for Histotechnology professionals.
Mohs Technician Training Program
Provides improved slide preparation techniques to current Mohs Technicians.
NSH Laboratory Webinar Series
Provides continuing education to a large number of employees inexpensively.
About
California Society For Histotechology
Founded in
1981
EIN
953464223
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
1 TECHNOLOGY DR STE C523 IRVINE, California 92618-2341 United States
Website
www.californiahistology.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The California Society for Histotechnology (CSH), founded in 1978, is a non-profit dedicated to promoting growth in histotechnology. They share knowledge, encourage positive lab practices, and foster networking among members through events and resources. CSH provides continuing education and advances the profession for students, lab leaders and other professionals.
Mission
The CSH is a community of Histotechnology professionals dedicated to educating and advancing the profession.
