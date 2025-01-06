California State Beekeepers Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Beekeeping Education and Support
Promotes better beekeeping methods, cooperation among members, and solutions to beekeeping challenges in California. Develops markets for apiary products and fosters cooperation with other agricultural interests.
Founded in
1979
EIN
942537145
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(5)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
1521 I ST SACRAMENTO, California 95814-2016 United States
Website
www.californiastatebeekeepers.com
Phone
(916)-441-0302
Email address
The California State Beekeepers Association supports professional beekeepers and California's pollination needs. They advocate for fair laws, promote beekeeping, and educate the public about honey bees. Founded in 1979, they ensure managed bees continue to feed the world.
Mission
The California State Beekeepers Association exists to support professional beekeepers and California's pollination needs, ensuring the vital role of managed bees in agriculture.
What $2,100 could fund instead: