California State Horsemens Association

About

California State Horsemen's Association (CSHA), est. 1942, promotes horsemanship through events, education, and recreation for all breeds. CSHA provides quality, family-oriented activities and serves the CA horse community by addressing equestrian issues and preserving trail access.

Mission

California State Horsemen's Association provides family-oriented events, educational programs, and recreational activities for all equine breeds and disciplines, fostering interest in horsemanship throughout California.