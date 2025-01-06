California State Horsemens Association
California State Horsemens Association
California State Horsemens Association
California State Horsemens Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Horsemastership
Tests participants' knowledge of horsemanship, horse anatomy, health, grooming, and safety.
Gymkhana
Family-oriented amateur events with recreational activities for all equine breeds and disciplines.
English Western Program
Promotes equine competition, education, and continuous improvement of skills and knowledge.
Parade Program
Offers opportunities for horsemen interested in parading to compete in various classes.
California State Horsemens Association
Founded in
2002
EIN
941091755
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
1330 W ROBINHOOD DR STE D STOCKTON, California 95207-5523 United States
Website
californiastatehorsemen.org
Phone
(209)-227-7110
Email address
California State Horsemen's Association (CSHA), est. 1942, promotes horsemanship through events, education, and recreation for all breeds. CSHA provides quality, family-oriented activities and serves the CA horse community by addressing equestrian issues and preserving trail access.
Mission
California State Horsemen's Association provides family-oriented events, educational programs, and recreational activities for all equine breeds and disciplines, fostering interest in horsemanship throughout California.
