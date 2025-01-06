California State Numismatic Association
California State Numismatic Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
CSNA Library
A library offering resources for numismatic research and study.
Symposia and Seminars
Educational events providing numismatic knowledge and insights.
Youth Numismatics
Programs designed to engage and educate young coin enthusiasts.
The California Numismatist
A print publication dedicated to numismatic topics and news.
About
California State Numismatic Association
Founded in
1968
EIN
946181646
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 4003 VALLEJO, California 94590-0400 United States
Website
www.calcoin.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The California State Numismatic Association (CSNA), founded in 1968, promotes numismatic activity and encourages the study of numismatics throughout California. CSNA is an educational non-profit group.
Mission
CSNA exists to promote numismatic activity throughout California and encourages the study of all areas of numismatics.
