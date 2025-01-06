California State University Long Beach Research Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Undergraduate Research Programs

Provides research training opportunities for undergraduate students interested in health-related research careers.

Faculty Research Support

Offers accounting and administrative services for research programs funded by various sources, enabling faculty and students to engage in scholarly activities.

Sponsored Programs Administration

Manages financial, legal, and human resources aspects of externally funded programs, ensuring compliance and minimizing risks.

