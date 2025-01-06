California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Undergraduate Research Programs
Provides research training opportunities for undergraduate students interested in health-related research careers.
Faculty Research Support
Offers accounting and administrative services for research programs funded by various sources, enabling faculty and students to engage in scholarly activities.
Sponsored Programs Administration
Manages financial, legal, and human resources aspects of externally funded programs, ensuring compliance and minimizing risks.
California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
Founded in
1961
EIN
956106694
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
6300 E STATE UNIVERSITY DR STE 332 LONG BEACH, California 90815-4670 United States
Website
www.csulb.edu
Phone
(562)-985-4111
Email address
-
The CSULB Research Foundation, established in 1956, is a non-profit organization that enhances and advances the educational mission of CSULB. It supports research, entrepreneurship, community service, sponsored programs, and the acquisition of private resources, enabling faculty and students to engage in scholarly endeavors.
Mission
California State University, Long Beach Research Foundation serves the mission of the University by supporting and engaging in research, entrepreneurship, community service, sponsored programs and the acquisition of private resources.
