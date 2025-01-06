California Youth Symphony Association

About

Founded in 1952, the California Youth Symphony (CYS) provides young musicians with exceptional musical experiences. CYS offers weekly instruction, summer camps, and international tours. Serving the community, CYS provides opportunities for personal growth through training and performing symphonic music. CYS also raises funds for tuition assistance and free educational outreach programs, offering concerts free of charge.

Mission

The California Youth Symphony's mission is to serve the community while providing talented young musicians with the finest musical experience.