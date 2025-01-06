California Youth Symphony Association
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Senior Orchestra
The premiere symphonic ensemble for outstanding young instrumentalists.
Associate Orchestra
Provides advanced orchestral training to high school aged student musicians.
Wind Symphony
Features woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments, exploring symphonic band repertoire.
String Ensembles
Offers ensemble experience for string players through Intermezzi and Virtuosi Strings.
About
California Youth Symphony Association
Founded in
1954
EIN
946084049
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
441 CALIFORNIA AVE STE 5 PALO ALTO, California 94306-1848 United States
Website
www.cys.org
Phone
(650)-325-6666
Email address
About
Founded in 1952, the California Youth Symphony (CYS) provides young musicians with exceptional musical experiences. CYS offers weekly instruction, summer camps, and international tours. Serving the community, CYS provides opportunities for personal growth through training and performing symphonic music. CYS also raises funds for tuition assistance and free educational outreach programs, offering concerts free of charge.
Mission
The California Youth Symphony's mission is to serve the community while providing talented young musicians with the finest musical experience.

