Calvary Chapel Of Montebello

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Children's Ministry

Cultivating faith in upcoming generations with live worship, crafts, and studies. Offers activities like summer camp, Vacation Bible School, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

Men's Ministry (FMO)

Building up men to be actively involved in becoming men of God. Offers weekly studies, prison ministry, and sports teams.

Youth Ministry

A ministry for young people to connect and grow in their faith.

