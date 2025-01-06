Calvary Chapel Of Montebello
Calvary Chapel Of Montebello
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Cultivating faith in upcoming generations with live worship, crafts, and studies. Offers activities like summer camp, Vacation Bible School, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.
Men's Ministry (FMO)
Building up men to be actively involved in becoming men of God. Offers weekly studies, prison ministry, and sports teams.
Youth Ministry
A ministry for young people to connect and grow in their faith.
About
Calvary Chapel Of Montebello
Founded in
1994
EIN
954362972
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
931 S MAPLE AVE MONTEBELLO, California 90640-5411 United States
Website
thearkmontebello.com
Phone
(323)-724-8464
Email address
About
Calvary Chapel of Montebello, also known as The Ark Montebello, is a non-denominational Christian church affiliated with Calvary Chapel. Located in Los Angeles County, California, the church is led by Pastor Pancho Juarez. It focuses on Bible-based teaching and offers various services and activities.
Mission
Calvary Chapel of Montebello welcomes individuals and families to connect, grow, and find support through faith-based community gatherings in Montebello, California.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: