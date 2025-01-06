Calvary Chapel Of Pasadena
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Children's Ministry
Provides Christ-centered, Bible-based teaching and activities for children aged 4 through 6th grade.
Youth Ministry
Offers programs and services for young people. Details unavailable.
Women's Ministry
Aims to encourage and strengthen women through the Word of the Lord. Details unavailable.
Missions Ministry
Reaches out to the lost through local street witnessing, medical outreaches, and church planting. Details unavailable.
About
Calvary Chapel Of Pasadena
Founded in
1981
EIN
953551084
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
2200 E COLORADO BLVD PASADENA, California 91107-3654 United States
Website
calvarychapelpasadena.com
Phone
220091107
Email address
-
About
Calvary Chapel Pasadena, founded in 1981, aims to see people saved, healed, set free, discipled, equipped, empowered, and serving Jesus wholeheartedly. They value authentic relationships and have a mission to spread the gospel.
Mission
Calvary Chapel of Pasadena welcomes the community to connect and grow in faith at their Colorado Blvd location, fostering spiritual support and fellowship in Pasadena.
What $2,100 could fund instead: