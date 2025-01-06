Calvary Chapel Of The Palouse
Calvary Chapel Of The Palouse
Calvary Chapel Of The Palouse
Calvary Chapel Of The Palouse
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Sunday Morning Service
Weekly worship service held every Sunday at 10:45 AM.
Men's Bible Study
Bible study for men held on the second Saturday of each month at 8:00 AM.
Women's Bible Study
Bible study for women held on the second Saturday of each month at 8:00 AM.
Palouse Food Pantry
Provides food assistance to the local community.
About
Calvary Chapel Of The Palouse
Founded in
1989
EIN
943092772
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
215 E CHURCH ST PALOUSE, Washington 99161-5131 United States
Website
calvarychapelpalouse.com
Phone
(509)-553-2440
Email address
-
About
Calvary Chapel of the Palouse, founded in 1989, is a Bible-teaching church located in Palouse, Washington. Their mission is to know Christ and make Him known through verse-by-verse study of the Bible. They offer Sunday services and other ministries to create a life-giving community.
Mission
We are a Bible teaching church serving the Palouse area. Our mission is to know Christ And make Him known.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
