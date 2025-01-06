Calvary Chapel Of The Palouse

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Sunday Morning Service

Weekly worship service held every Sunday at 10:45 AM.

‍

Men's Bible Study

Bible study for men held on the second Saturday of each month at 8:00 AM.

‍

Women's Bible Study

Bible study for women held on the second Saturday of each month at 8:00 AM.

‍

Palouse Food Pantry

Provides food assistance to the local community.

‍