Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Worship Service
A weekly service to worship and hear the gospel of Christ.
Sunday School/Adult Fellowship
A time for learning and fellowship for all ages.
Wednesday Bible Study
A weekly study of the Bible.
Friday Prayer Meeting
A weekly meeting for prayer.
Founded in
2016
EIN
990332862
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1115 N PARKSIDE DR PITTSBURG, California 94565-3737 United States
Website
calvaryofgracechurch.net
Phone
(925)-597-9989
Email address
-
About
Mission
Calvary of Grace Church of Concord welcomes the Pittsburg community, offering a place for faith, fellowship, and encouragement to all who seek spiritual growth.
{Similar 1}
