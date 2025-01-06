Calvary Road Baptist Church Of Los Angeles Coutny

About

Calvary Road Baptist Church of Los Angeles County, founded in 1976, is a Bible-believing church in the San Gabriel Valley. They are dedicated to glorifying Jesus Christ through worship, biblical teaching, and community. Their mission is to reach the lost for Christ and train believers. They offer services and ministries focused on spiritual growth and outreach.

Mission

Calvary Road Baptist Church's mission is to worship God, proclaim the Gospel, and equip believers for ministry, striving to fulfill Christ’s Great Commission through worship, evangelism, education, and missionary support.