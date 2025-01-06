Calvary Road Baptist Church Of Los Angeles Coutny
Calvary Road Baptist Church Of Los Angeles Coutny
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
CR Kids - Team KIDS
A 40-week program helping kids memorize scripture, build teams, and learn to follow Christ through lessons, games, and activities.
CR Kids - Sunday Mornings
Weekly lessons, songs, and activities for children to learn and grow in their faith.
About
Calvary Road Baptist Church Of Los Angeles Coutny
Founded in
1976
EIN
952984429
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1605 GARFIELD AVE SO PASADENA, California 91030-4968 United States
Website
calvaryroadbaptist.church
Phone
(626)-357-2711
Email address
-
About
Calvary Road Baptist Church of Los Angeles County, founded in 1976, is a Bible-believing church in the San Gabriel Valley. They are dedicated to glorifying Jesus Christ through worship, biblical teaching, and community. Their mission is to reach the lost for Christ and train believers. They offer services and ministries focused on spiritual growth and outreach.
Mission
Calvary Road Baptist Church's mission is to worship God, proclaim the Gospel, and equip believers for ministry, striving to fulfill Christ’s Great Commission through worship, evangelism, education, and missionary support.
