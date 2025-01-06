Camarillo Quilted Association

About

The Camarillo Quilters Association, established in 1980, is a nonprofit promoting quilting in Ventura County, CA. It provides a space to exchange ideas, learn techniques, improve skills, and inform the community about quilt history and preservation. The association began with 43 quilters and continues to meet monthly, offering workshops and fellowship.

Mission

