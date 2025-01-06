Camarillo Quilted Association
Mentor Programme
Small Group Quilting
Several small groups meet to share ideas and quilt together, including Ojai Comfort Quiltmakers, Ojai Quilters Anonymous, Creative Hands, Purple Paisleys, Schoolhouse Quilters, and Art Quilters.
Workshops and Lectures
Monthly meetings feature guest speakers, quilting experts, and trunk shows to educate and inspire members.
Comfort Quilts
Members create and donate quilts to provide comfort to those in need within the community.
About
Camarillo Quilted Association
Founded in
1983
EIN
953682360
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 347 CAMARILLO, California 93011-0347 United States
Website
camarilloquilters.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Camarillo Quilters Association, established in 1980, is a nonprofit promoting quilting in Ventura County, CA. It provides a space to exchange ideas, learn techniques, improve skills, and inform the community about quilt history and preservation. The association began with 43 quilters and continues to meet monthly, offering workshops and fellowship.
Mission
Camarillo Quilters Association promotes quilting in the Ventura County, California area. They exchange ideas, learn new techniques, improve skills, and inform the community about quilt history and preservation.
City
State
