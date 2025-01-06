Cambria Christian Center

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Nursery & Pre-K

Provides a safe, happy, and Jesus-filled environment for children during services, with age-appropriate Bible lessons and fun activities.

Juniors for Jesus

A program for elementary-aged students to learn and grow in their faith.

C3 Youth

A youth program (7th-12th grade) focused on providing spirit-led messages and filling minds and hearts with the word of God.

