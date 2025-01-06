Cambria Christian Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Cambria Christian Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Nursery & Pre-K
Provides a safe, happy, and Jesus-filled environment for children during services, with age-appropriate Bible lessons and fun activities.
Juniors for Jesus
A program for elementary-aged students to learn and grow in their faith.
C3 Youth
A youth program (7th-12th grade) focused on providing spirit-led messages and filling minds and hearts with the word of God.
About
Cambria Christian Center
Founded in
1964
EIN
953183842
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
4314 BRIDGE ST CAMBRIA, California 93428-2104 United States
Website
livingwaterscambria.org
Phone
(805)-927-5346
Email address
About
Mission
Living Waters Christian Fellowship is a non-denominational, Spirit-filled, Christ-centered church affiliated with Faith Christian Fellowship International.
{Similar 1}
