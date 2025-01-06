Canaan Christian Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Canaan Christian Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Canaan Christian Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Canaan Christian Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Canaan Christian Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Sunday School
Provides Christian education and fellowship on Sunday mornings.
Wednesday Prayer, Praise and Bible Study
A midweek service for prayer, worship, and in-depth Bible study.
Men's Ministry
Aims to develop brotherhood among men, rooted in Christ's love, through study, fellowship, and support.
About
Canaan Christian Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
1988
EIN
942988959
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
5782 FOOTHILL BLVD OAKLAND, California 94605-1306 United States
Website
ccc-mbc.org
Phone
(510)-636-1881
Email address
About
Canaan Christian Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1988 in Oakland, CA, is dedicated to winning souls and nurturing fully committed followers of Christ. They offer Wednesday prayer and Bible study.
Mission
CANAAN CHRISTIAN COVENANT MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH fosters spiritual growth and connection for individuals and families in Oakland, welcoming all to a supportive faith community.
