Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley
Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley
Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley
Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Support Groups & Counseling
Providing a safe space for individuals and families impacted by cancer to share experiences and receive emotional support.
Healthy Lifestyle Classes
Offering classes and workshops focused on nutrition, exercise, and stress reduction to promote overall well-being.
Educational Workshops
Providing expert-led sessions on cancer-related topics, treatment options, and coping strategies.
Social Activities
Creating opportunities for connection, networking, and community building through various social events.
Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley
1999
954201985
501(c)(3)
Health & Wellness
331 W SIERRA MADRE BLVD SIERRA MADRE, California 91024-2357 United States
www.cancersupportsgv.org
(626)-796-1083
Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley, founded in 1999, uplifts and strengthens individuals and families impacted by cancer by providing free support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care. They offer support groups, educational workshops, and healthy lifestyle classes.
Mission
Providing support, fostering compassionate communities, and breaking down barriers to care for those affected by cancer.
