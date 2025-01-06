Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Parent Consultant Program
Provides emotional, educational, and practical support to families at treatment centers through experienced parent consultants.
Support Group Meetings
Weekly meetings for parents of children on and off treatment, and bereaved parents, to discuss concerns and issues.
Hospital Assistance
Offers parking assistance and meal passes to ease the burden of hospital visits.
Gift Cards
Provides gas and grocery gift cards to help with essential needs.
About
Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer
Founded in
1979
EIN
942579116
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
8990 SPANISH RIDGE AVE STE 100 LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89148-1324 United States
Website
www.candlelightersnv.org
Phone
(702)-737-1919
Email address
-
About
Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, founded in 1979, provides emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance to children and their families affected by childhood cancer. Their mission is to help families focus on their journey and loving their child.
Mission
Candlelighters' mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer.
What $2,100 could fund instead: