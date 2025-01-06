Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Parent Consultant Program

Provides emotional, educational, and practical support to families at treatment centers through experienced parent consultants.

Support Group Meetings

Weekly meetings for parents of children on and off treatment, and bereaved parents, to discuss concerns and issues.

Hospital Assistance

Offers parking assistance and meal passes to ease the burden of hospital visits.

Gift Cards

Provides gas and grocery gift cards to help with essential needs.

