powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer

 — 
Provide support for children and families affected by cancer.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer

100% of your purchase supports 
Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Parent Consultant Program

Provides emotional, educational, and practical support to families at treatment centers through experienced parent consultants.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Support Group Meetings

Weekly meetings for parents of children on and off treatment, and bereaved parents, to discuss concerns and issues.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Hospital Assistance

Offers parking assistance and meal passes to ease the burden of hospital visits.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Gift Cards

Provides gas and grocery gift cards to help with essential needs.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer

Founded in

1979

EIN

942579116

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

8990 SPANISH RIDGE AVE STE 100 LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89148-1324 United States

Website

www.candlelightersnv.org

Phone

(702)-737-1919

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, founded in 1979, provides emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance to children and their families affected by childhood cancer. Their mission is to help families focus on their journey and loving their child.

Mission

Candlelighters' mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Nevada, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Candlelighters For Childhood Cancer

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!