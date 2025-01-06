About

CareOregon, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit providing Medicaid insurance benefits to over 500,000 Oregonians. They prioritize reducing health disparities, supporting culturally specific organizations, and funding programs addressing critical social needs, working to create quality and equity in individual and community health.

Mission

CareOregon's mission is to inspire and partner to create quality and equity in individual and community health, striving for healthy communities for all.