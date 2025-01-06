Careoregon
Careoregon
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Transportation
Provides transportation assistance to members.
Care Coordination
Offers care coordination services to members.
Tribal Care Coordination
Care coordination specifically for American Indian and Alaska Native members.
Traditional Health Workers (THWs)
Access to traditional health workers.
About
Careoregon
Founded in
1989
EIN
930933975
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
315 SW 5TH AVE PORTLAND, Oregon 97204-1703 United States
Website
www.careoregon.org
Phone
(503)-416-41008002244840
Email address
-
About
CareOregon, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit providing Medicaid insurance benefits to over 500,000 Oregonians. They prioritize reducing health disparities, supporting culturally specific organizations, and funding programs addressing critical social needs, working to create quality and equity in individual and community health.
Mission
CareOregon's mission is to inspire and partner to create quality and equity in individual and community health, striving for healthy communities for all.
What $2,100 could fund instead: