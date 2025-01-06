Carl Wilson Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cancer Research Fundraising
Organizes events like 5k walks to raise funds for cancer research and treatment in memory of Carl Wilson. Net proceeds are donated to support cancer research organizations.
About
Carl Wilson Foundation
Founded in
1999
EIN
954755944
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
15303 VENTURA BLVD STE 1600 SHERMAN OAKS, California 91403-3133 United States
Website
www.carlwilsonfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Carl Wilson Foundation, est. 1999, focuses on fundraising for cancer research. Dedicated to Carl Wilson, the foundation supports advancements in treatment and care. More details can be found at their website.
Mission
CARL WILSON FOUNDATION INC uplifts the Sherman Oaks community through local support and engagement, working to make a positive impact in California neighborhoods.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: