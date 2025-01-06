About

The Carlsbad Educational Foundation, founded in 1983, is a non-profit dedicated to raising private support for public education in the Carlsbad Unified School District. It enriches the lives of nearly 11,000 students by funding programs in science, technology, and music. They have contributed over $13 million, ensuring that 100% of donations directly support students, with operating expenses covered by enrichment programs and childcare.

Mission

We develop and fund impactful educational programs for all students in the Carlsbad Unified School District, ensuring their future success.