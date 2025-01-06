Carlsbad Educational Foundation
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
After-School Programs
Enriching programs and homework club to supplement what's taught in school with age-appropriate activities.
Enrichment Classes
Learning beyond the classroom with credentialed teachers and professionals.
Robotics Programs
Engaging students in robotics through FIRST LEGO League and FIRST Tech Challenge.
Science Olympiad
A program to promote science education and engagement through competitions.
Founded in
1985
EIN
953768448
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
5650 EL CAMINO REAL STE 101 CARLSBAD, California 92008-7126 United States
Website
carlsbaded.org
Phone
(760)-929-1555
Email address
About
The Carlsbad Educational Foundation, founded in 1983, is a non-profit dedicated to raising private support for public education in the Carlsbad Unified School District. It enriches the lives of nearly 11,000 students by funding programs in science, technology, and music. They have contributed over $13 million, ensuring that 100% of donations directly support students, with operating expenses covered by enrichment programs and childcare.
Mission
We develop and fund impactful educational programs for all students in the Carlsbad Unified School District, ensuring their future success.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: