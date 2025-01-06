powered by 
Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust

 — 
Support the health of carpenters.
Events of 

Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust

100% of your purchase supports 
Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Medical Benefits

Provides medical coverage to eligible members and their families.

Dental Benefits

Offers dental care coverage for preventative and restorative services.

Vision Benefits

Provides coverage for eye exams and vision correction.

Prescription Drugs

Helps cover the cost of prescription medications.

About

Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust

Founded in

1964

EIN

941234856

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(9)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

265 HEGENBERGER RD STE 100 OAKLAND, California 94621-1480 United States

Website

carpenterfunds.com

Phone

(180)-099-97222

Email address

-

Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust
About

The Carpenters Health and Welfare Trust, est. 1964, provides health, retirement, vacation & training benefits to over 50,000 Northern CA union carpenters & 100,000+ dependents. Administered by the Carpenter Funds Administrative Office (CFAO), a non-profit, it supports members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America.

Mission

CARPENTERS HEALTH AND WELFARE TRUST provides vital health and welfare benefits to carpenters in Oakland, helping ensure their well-being and security for a stronger community.

