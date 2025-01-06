About

The Carpenters Health and Welfare Trust, est. 1964, provides health, retirement, vacation & training benefits to over 50,000 Northern CA union carpenters & 100,000+ dependents. Administered by the Carpenter Funds Administrative Office (CFAO), a non-profit, it supports members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America.

Mission

CARPENTERS HEALTH AND WELFARE TRUST provides vital health and welfare benefits to carpenters in Oakland, helping ensure their well-being and security for a stronger community.