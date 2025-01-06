Carpenters Health And Welfare Trust
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Medical Benefits
Provides medical coverage to eligible members and their families.
Dental Benefits
Offers dental care coverage for preventative and restorative services.
Vision Benefits
Provides coverage for eye exams and vision correction.
Prescription Drugs
Helps cover the cost of prescription medications.
Founded in
1964
EIN
941234856
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(9)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
265 HEGENBERGER RD STE 100 OAKLAND, California 94621-1480 United States
Website
carpenterfunds.com
Phone
(180)-099-97222
Email address
-
About
The Carpenters Health and Welfare Trust, est. 1964, provides health, retirement, vacation & training benefits to over 50,000 Northern CA union carpenters & 100,000+ dependents. Administered by the Carpenter Funds Administrative Office (CFAO), a non-profit, it supports members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America.
Mission
CARPENTERS HEALTH AND WELFARE TRUST provides vital health and welfare benefits to carpenters in Oakland, helping ensure their well-being and security for a stronger community.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: