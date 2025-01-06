Castle View Poms Booster Club
Mentor Programme
Pom Team Support
Provides support to the Castle View High School Pom team, fostering a legacy of success through various activities and financial support.
About
Founded in
2023
EIN
931529566
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
5254 N MEADOWS DR CASTLE ROCK, Colorado 80109-8402 United States
Website
www.castleviewpoms.com
Phone
Email address
Mission
CASTLE VIEW POMS BOOSTER CLUB uplifts the Castle Rock community by supporting the Castle View Poms team, fostering school pride and teamwork at 5254 N Meadows Dr.
