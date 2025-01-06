Catalyst Domestic Violence Services
Mentor Programme
24-Hour Hotline
Provides crisis assistance, safe housing info, safety planning, referrals, and support for relationship questions.
Drop-In Offices
Offers in-person support services in Chico and Oroville.
Legal Advocacy
Assists with restraining orders and court accompaniment.
Law Enforcement Advocacy
Helps access police reports and connect with supportive services.
About
Catalyst Domestic Violence Services
Founded in
1979
EIN
942587378
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Support Services > Domestic Violence Shelters
Address
PO BOX 4184 CHICO, California 95927-4184 United States
Website
catalystdvsv.org
Phone
(800)-895-8476
Email address
-
About
Catalyst Domestic Violence Services, founded in 1979, serves Butte County, CA. Their mission is to prevent and respond to domestic and sexual violence through inclusive, healing-centered services, education, and community engagement. They offer a 24/7 crisis hotline, therapy, legal advocacy, and safe housing.
Mission
Our mission is to prevent and respond to domestic and sexual violence through inclusive, healing-centered services, education, and community engagement.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: