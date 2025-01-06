Catholic Charities Of The Diocese Of Fresno

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Pantry

Provides meal boxes with nutritious food to low-income families and travel packs to homeless individuals, serving nearly 254,000 people annually.

Rural Outreach Program

Offers services to individuals and families in rural communities within the eight-county Diocese of Fresno.

Clothing Assistance

Provides clothing to individuals and families in need.

Diaper Program

Provides diapers to families with young children.

