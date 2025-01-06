Catholic Charities Of The Diocese Of Fresno
Catholic Charities Of The Diocese Of Fresno
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Food Pantry
Provides meal boxes with nutritious food to low-income families and travel packs to homeless individuals, serving nearly 254,000 people annually.
Rural Outreach Program
Offers services to individuals and families in rural communities within the eight-county Diocese of Fresno.
Clothing Assistance
Provides clothing to individuals and families in need.
Diaper Program
Provides diapers to families with young children.
About
Catholic Charities Of The Diocese Of Fresno
Founded in
1946
EIN
941678938
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
149 N FULTON ST FRESNO, California 93701-1607 United States
Website
ccdof.org
Phone
(559)-237-0851
Email address
About
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno, est. 1968, serves, advocates for, & empowers those in need in the San Joaquin Valley. Programs address food insecurity, offer rent & mortgage assistance, immigration services, disaster relief & more. With sites in Fresno, Merced & Bakersfield, they aid over 250,000 individuals annually, focusing on local impact.
Mission
Catholic Charities is a community benefit organization serving families in the greatest of need with food, clothing, housing support, education and much more.
City
State
