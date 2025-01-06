Catholic Community Foundation Of West Central And Southwest Ohio
Catholic Community Foundation Of West Central And Southwest Ohio
Catholic Community Foundation Of West Central And Southwest Ohio
Catholic Community Foundation Of West Central And Southwest Ohio
Catholic Community Foundation Of West Central And Southwest Ohio
‘s
Programs & Services
Endowment Fund Support
Helping Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries establish and grow endowment funds for their local needs.
Planned Giving Expertise
Providing professional expertise with planned giving strategies.
Local Grant Funding
Offering grant funding for Catholic initiatives.
About
Catholic Community Foundation Of West Central And Southwest Ohio
Founded in
2023
EIN
920539204
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
100 EAST 8TH STREET CINCINNATI, Ohio 45202-2129 United States
Website
givecatholicohio.org
Phone
(513)-485-7175
Email address
About
The Catholic Community Foundation of West Central and Southwest Ohio, founded in 2023, inspires faith-filled generosity for the long-term financial support of Catholic parishes, schools, ministries, and non-profit organizations in the region. It helps secure long-term financial stability for these entities.
Mission
The Catholic Community Foundation of West Central and Southwest Ohio provides long-term financial support to Catholic parishes, schools, ministries, and non-profit organizations.
