Ccl Farm Conservation
Donate to
Ccl Farm Conservation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Ccl Farm Conservation
Shop to support
Ccl Farm Conservation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Ccl Farm Conservation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Land, Water, and Wildlife
Advocates for the protection of land, water, and wildlife in South Carolina's coastal region.
Communities and Transportation
Focuses on community development and transportation solutions that minimize environmental impact.
Energy
Promotes renewable energy and energy policies for a clean energy transition.
Food and Agriculture
Works to support sustainable food and agricultural practices.
About
Ccl Farm Conservation
Founded in
2024
EIN
923509005
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
131 SPRING ST STE A CHARLESTON, South Carolina 29403-6739 United States
Website
coastalconservationleague.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
CCL FARM CONSERVATION INC, founded in 2024, shares the mission of the Coastal Conservation League: to protect the health of South Carolina's coastal plain and ensure a high quality of life for all who live in and love this special place.
Mission
We work to protect the natural landscapes, abundant wildlife, clean water, and quality of life here in South Carolina.
Looking for other organizations in
South Carolina, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: