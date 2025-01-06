Celebration Curch

About

Celebration Church in Green Bay, WI, founded in 1993, is a vibrant community dedicated to connecting people with the message of hope and love found in Jesus Christ. They offer in-person and online services, focusing on faith, freedom, purpose, and making a difference in the world.

Mission

Celebration Church connects people with the message of hope and love found in Jesus Christ, with physical locations in Green Bay, WI, and the Fox Valley area and a global online presence.