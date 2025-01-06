Celebration Curch
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Baby Blessing
A special ceremony to dedicate and bless newborn babies and their families.
Bible Study
Group sessions to study and discuss the Bible, deepening understanding and faith.
Celebration City (Children’s Ministry)
A dedicated ministry for children, providing age-appropriate teachings and activities.
Youth Ministry
A ministry focused on teenagers, offering guidance, support, and activities.
Founded in
1993
EIN
931078570
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
3475 HUMBOLDT RD GREEN BAY, Wisconsin 54311-5756 United States
Website
celebrationchurch.tv
Phone
(920)-468-1122
Email address
About
Celebration Church in Green Bay, WI, founded in 1993, is a vibrant community dedicated to connecting people with the message of hope and love found in Jesus Christ. They offer in-person and online services, focusing on faith, freedom, purpose, and making a difference in the world.
Mission
Celebration Church connects people with the message of hope and love found in Jesus Christ, with physical locations in Green Bay, WI, and the Fox Valley area and a global online presence.
What $2,100 could fund instead: