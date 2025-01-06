Cement Masons Health & Welfare Trust Fund For Northern California
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health & Welfare Plans
Provides medical, dental, vision, and prescription drug benefits to eligible participants and their families.
Healthy Structures Program
Aims to help members live healthier lives and make informed healthcare choices to manage rising costs.
Employee Assistance Program (EAP)
Offers confidential resources and support for mental health, substance abuse, work-life balance, and legal/financial issues via Uprise Health.
Pension Plan
Provides retirement benefits to eligible members.
Founded in
1955
EIN
941291152
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(9)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
4160 DUBLIN BLVD STE 400 DUBLIN, California 94568-7756 United States
Website
www.norcalcementmasons.org
Phone
(888)-245-5005
Email address
Established in 1953, the Cement Masons Health & Welfare Trust Fund for Northern California provides health and welfare benefits to eligible cement masons covered by collective bargaining agreements. Located in Dublin, CA, it serves approximately 3,700 participants.
Mission
The Cement Masons Health & Welfare Trust Fund for Northern California provides health and welfare benefits to members covered by the collective bargaining agreement between the union and employers.
