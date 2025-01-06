Center For Continuous Improvement
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Residential Support Services
Provides residential support to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Oregon.
About
Founded in
1993
EIN
931110874
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
129 NE 102ND AVE STE E PORTLAND, Oregon 97220-4102 United States
Website
www.forcci.org
Phone
(503)-594-1250
Email address
About
Center for Continuous Improvement (CCI), founded in 1993, provides residential support to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Oregon. CCI's mission is to ensure resident care while supporting individuals in exercising personal choice and achieving equality and dignity.
Mission
CCI, Inc. provides residential services for individuals with developmental disabilities and mental and behavioral challenges, supporting them in exercising personal choice.
