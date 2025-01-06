Center For Environmental Health
Donate to
Center For Environmental Health
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Center For Environmental Health
Shop to support
Center For Environmental Health
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Center For Environmental Health
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Clean and Green Purchasing
Advises large-scale purchasers on procuring healthy furniture, carpet, and flooring to reduce toxic chemicals.
Safer Cosmetics
Works to eliminate dangerous chemicals from cosmetics and personal care products.
Lead Prevention
Works to reduce lead exposure from products and environments.
Phthalates Reduction
Advocates for the removal of phthalates from food and other products to protect public health.
About
Center For Environmental Health
Founded in
1997
EIN
943251981
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
2201 BROADWAY STE 508 OAKLAND, California 94612-3063 United States
Website
ceh.org
Phone
(510)-655-3900
Email address
-
About
The Center for Environmental Health (CEH), based in Oakland, CA, protects people from toxic chemicals. CEH works with communities, consumers, workers, government, and the private sector to promote safe business practices for public health and the environment. CEH has a national focus and impact.
Mission
CEH protects people from toxic chemicals by working with communities, consumers, workers, government, and the private sector to demand and support business practices that are safe for public health and the environment.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: