About

The Center for Environmental Health (CEH), based in Oakland, CA, protects people from toxic chemicals. CEH works with communities, consumers, workers, government, and the private sector to promote safe business practices for public health and the environment. CEH has a national focus and impact.

Mission

CEH protects people from toxic chemicals by working with communities, consumers, workers, government, and the private sector to demand and support business practices that are safe for public health and the environment.