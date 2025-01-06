Center Theatre Group Of Los Angeles
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Student Theatre Programs
These programs support the next generation of theatregoers, artists, and artisans, encouraging them to learn more about theatre.
Theatre Education Programs for Educators
A variety of programs, research, and resources designed to bring theatre into the classroom, supporting educators.
Artistic Development Programs
Programs including commissions, residencies, play readings, and play submissions, to support emerging artists.
Founded in
1966
EIN
952466183
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
601 W TEMPLE ST LOS ANGELES, California 90012-2621 United States
Website
www.centertheatregroup.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Center Theatre Group, founded in 1966, serves Los Angeles' diverse audiences by producing high-caliber theatre, nurturing artists, attracting new audiences, and developing youth outreach and arts education. Their mission is to transform lives through theatre.
Mission
Center Theatre Group produces and presents theatre of the highest caliber, nurtures new artists, attracts new audiences, and develops youth outreach and arts education programs.
