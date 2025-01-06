Centers For Spiritual Living
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Spiritual Tools and Education
Providing various courses, workshops, and events for spiritual growth and personal transformation.
Community Support
Offering community and support groups to foster connection and belonging.
Founded in
2014
EIN
941422464
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
400 W FRANKLIN ST MONTEREY, California 93940-2303 United States
Website
montereycsl.org
Phone
(831)-372-7326
Email address
About
Mission
Their purpose is to transform lives, build dreams, and reveal God through education, music, prayer, service, generosity, and play!
