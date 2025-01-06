Central California Psychiatric Society
Central California Psychiatric Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Central California Psychiatric Society
Central California Psychiatric Society
Central California Psychiatric Society
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Central California Psychiatric Society
Founded in
1968
EIN
946175556
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
4747 N 1ST ST STE 140 FRESNO, California 93726-0517 United States
Website
cencalpsych.org
Phone
(559)-227-1463
Email address
About
The Central California Psychiatric Society (CCPS) aims to meet the professional needs of its members and promote quality treatment and prevention of mental illness in Central California. It is one of five district branches within California, encompassing the Central Valley, Sacramento Valley, and the Sierras.
Mission
Central California Psychiatric Society connects and supports psychiatric professionals in Fresno and beyond, working to enhance mental health care in their local communities.
