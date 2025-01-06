About

Waterhouse Animal Hospital, founded in 1995 by Dr. Waterhouse, provides top-notch veterinary care in Fresno. Accredited by the AAHA, they offer services from dentistry to surgery, focusing on compassionate and meticulous care. They have received the Fresno Bee's "Best Veterinarian" award since 2005.

Mission

Central California Veterinary connects and supports veterinary professionals in Fresno, fostering high-quality animal care and a vibrant community. Learn more at www.ccvma.net.