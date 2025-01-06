Central California Veterinary
Donate to
Central California Veterinary
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Central California Veterinary
Shop to support
Central California Veterinary
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Central California Veterinary
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
About
Central California Veterinary
Founded in
1964
EIN
946091065
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
1115 E CHAMPLAIN DR FRESNO, California 93720-4223 United States
Website
www.ccvma.net
Phone
163993703
Email address
-
About
Waterhouse Animal Hospital, founded in 1995 by Dr. Waterhouse, provides top-notch veterinary care in Fresno. Accredited by the AAHA, they offer services from dentistry to surgery, focusing on compassionate and meticulous care. They have received the Fresno Bee's "Best Veterinarian" award since 2005.
Mission
Central California Veterinary connects and supports veterinary professionals in Fresno, fostering high-quality animal care and a vibrant community. Learn more at www.ccvma.net.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: