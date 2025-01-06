Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association Flca
Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association Flca
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association Flca
Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association Flca
Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association Flca
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Real Estate Loans
Provides farmers and ranchers with financing options for purchasing or refinancing agricultural real estate.
Operating Loans & Lines of Credit
Offers short-term financing to cover operational expenses like seeds, fertilizer, and livestock.
Equipment Financing
Helps agricultural producers acquire necessary machinery and equipment through loans.
Agribusiness Loans and Capital Markets
Provides financial solutions for agricultural businesses, including processing, distribution, and marketing.
Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association Flca
Founded in
2001
EIN
951654057
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 6070 VENTURA, California 93006-6070 United States
Website
goldenstatefarmcredit.com
Phone
(800)-834-8698
Email address
-
Mission
Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association FLCA helps empower local agriculture in Ventura, California, providing crucial financial resources through goldenstatefarmcredit.com.

