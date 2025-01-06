Central Coast Federal Land Bank Association Flca

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Real Estate Loans

Provides farmers and ranchers with financing options for purchasing or refinancing agricultural real estate.

Operating Loans & Lines of Credit

Offers short-term financing to cover operational expenses like seeds, fertilizer, and livestock.

Equipment Financing

Helps agricultural producers acquire necessary machinery and equipment through loans.

Agribusiness Loans and Capital Markets

Provides financial solutions for agricultural businesses, including processing, distribution, and marketing.

