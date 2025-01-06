Certification Board For Urologic Nurses And Associates
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Certified Urologic Registered Nurse (CURN)
A certification for registered nurses demonstrating expertise in urologic nursing.
Certified Urologic Nurse Practitioner (CUNP)
A certification for nurse practitioners specializing in urology.
Certified Urologic Associate (CUA)
A certification for allied health professionals and associates in urology.
About
Certification Board For Urologic Nurses And Associates
Founded in
1980
EIN
930746452
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
E HOLLY AVE BOX 56 PITMAN, New Jersey 08071-0000 United States
Website
www.cbuna.org
Phone
(888)-827-7862
Email address
About
The Certification Board for Urologic Nurses and Associates (CBUNA), founded in 1980, helps urology nurses advance their expertise and careers through certification.
Mission
CBUNA improves the quality of care provided to urology patients by promoting and acknowledging the highest standards of urologic nursing practice through the certification process.
