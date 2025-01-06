Cg Girls Lacrosse
Donate to
Cg Girls Lacrosse
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Cg Girls Lacrosse
Shop to support
Cg Girls Lacrosse
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Cg Girls Lacrosse
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Lacrosse Training
Training programs for girls in the Center Grove School district to develop their lacrosse skills.
Competitive Teams
Competitive lacrosse teams for youth and high school girls in the Center Grove School district.
About
Cg Girls Lacrosse
Founded in
2024
EIN
933210945
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
704 S STATE ROAD 135 STE D PMB 248 GREENWOOD, Indiana 46143-6501 United States
Website
www.cggirlslacrosse.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
CG Girls Lacrosse Inc, est. 2024, empowers young women through lacrosse. The organization provides training and competitive teams for youth and high school girls within the Center Grove School district, fostering pride, belonging, leadership, scholarship, and community support.
Mission
Establishes Center Grove Girls Lacrosse as a school-sanctioned sport, fostering pride, leadership, scholarship, and community support.
Looking for other organizations in
Indiana, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: