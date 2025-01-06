Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Impact Smallbiz Accelerator
A 5-month program supporting small businesses and early-stage entrepreneurs through mentorship and training to grow Hawaii's economy.
Young Professionals Program
Offers young professionals ages 21-39 opportunities to exchange ideas, grow professionally, and share resources.
Education & Workforce Development
Partners with employers, educators, and community leaders to create a skilled talent pipeline for Hawaii's workforce needs.
Military Affairs Council
Advocates for Hawaii's military, highlighting its role as the state's second-largest economic driver.
Founded in
1942
EIN
990035510
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
733 BISHOP STREET MAKAI TOWER 120 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96813-4022 United States
Website
www.cochawaii.org
Phone
(808)-545-4300
Email address
About
The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, established in 1850, is a statewide, non-profit organization advocating for businesses. They offer impactful programs such as workforce development, young professionals, military affairs, and networking to promote economic vitality in Hawaii. It supports approximately 2,000 member organizations.
Mission
Making Hawaii a better place to do business, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is a statewide, non-profit organization.
