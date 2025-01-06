powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii

 — 
Serve as the advocate for business in Hawaii.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii

100% of your purchase supports 
Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Impact Smallbiz Accelerator

A 5-month program supporting small businesses and early-stage entrepreneurs through mentorship and training to grow Hawaii's economy.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Young Professionals Program

Offers young professionals ages 21-39 opportunities to exchange ideas, grow professionally, and share resources.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Education & Workforce Development

Partners with employers, educators, and community leaders to create a skilled talent pipeline for Hawaii's workforce needs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Military Affairs Council

Advocates for Hawaii's military, highlighting its role as the state's second-largest economic driver.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii

Founded in

1942

EIN

990035510

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(6)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

733 BISHOP STREET MAKAI TOWER 120 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96813-4022 United States

Website

www.cochawaii.org

Phone

(808)-545-4300

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, established in 1850, is a statewide, non-profit organization advocating for businesses. They offer impactful programs such as workforce development, young professionals, military affairs, and networking to promote economic vitality in Hawaii. It supports approximately 2,000 member organizations.

Mission

Making Hawaii a better place to do business, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is a statewide, non-profit organization.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Hawaii, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Chamber Of Commerce Of Hawaii

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!