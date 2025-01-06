Chaminade University Of Honolulu
Chaminade University Of Honolulu
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Undergraduate Programs
Offers bachelor's degrees in 23 fields of study, providing students with a comprehensive education across various disciplines.
Graduate Programs
Provides master's degree programs for advanced learning and specialization in specific fields.
Online Programs
Offers flexible online undergraduate programs, including Business Administration and Criminology & Criminal Justice, for accessible education.
School of Business & Communication
Provides programs in Accounting, Business Administration, and more, fostering leadership skills and career readiness.
About
Chaminade University Of Honolulu
Founded in
1989
EIN
990272261
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3140 WAIALAE AVE HONOLULU, Hawaii 96816-1510 United States
Website
chaminade.edu
Phone
(808)-735-4711
Email address
-
About
Chaminade University of Honolulu, founded in 1955, provides students with a collaborative education, preparing them for life, service, and successful careers. Grounded in Catholic Marianist values, the university fosters a diverse community that values service, justice, and peace.
Mission
Chaminade University of Honolulu offers higher education opportunities in Hawaii, empowering students to grow, achieve, and make a positive impact in their community.
