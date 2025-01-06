About

Chaminade University of Honolulu, founded in 1955, provides students with a collaborative education, preparing them for life, service, and successful careers. Grounded in Catholic Marianist values, the university fosters a diverse community that values service, justice, and peace.

Mission

Chaminade University of Honolulu offers higher education opportunities in Hawaii, empowering students to grow, achieve, and make a positive impact in their community.