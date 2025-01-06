powered by 
Chaminade University Of Honolulu

 — 
Inspire learning in Honolulu.
Events of 

Chaminade University Of Honolulu

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Chaminade University Of Honolulu
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Chaminade University Of Honolulu
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Chaminade University Of Honolulu
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Chaminade University Of Honolulu

100% of your purchase supports 
Chaminade University Of Honolulu
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Chaminade University Of Honolulu

's
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Undergraduate Programs

Offers bachelor's degrees in 23 fields of study, providing students with a comprehensive education across various disciplines.

Graduate Programs

Provides master's degree programs for advanced learning and specialization in specific fields.

Online Programs

Offers flexible online undergraduate programs, including Business Administration and Criminology & Criminal Justice, for accessible education.

School of Business & Communication

Provides programs in Accounting, Business Administration, and more, fostering leadership skills and career readiness.

About

Chaminade University Of Honolulu

Founded in

1989

EIN

990272261

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

3140 WAIALAE AVE HONOLULU, Hawaii 96816-1510 United States

Website

chaminade.edu

Phone

(808)-735-4711

Email address

-

Chaminade University Of Honolulu
About

Chaminade University of Honolulu, founded in 1955, provides students with a collaborative education, preparing them for life, service, and successful careers. Grounded in Catholic Marianist values, the university fosters a diverse community that values service, justice, and peace.

Mission

Chaminade University of Honolulu offers higher education opportunities in Hawaii, empowering students to grow, achieve, and make a positive impact in their community.

Sign up – it’s free forever!