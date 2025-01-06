Champlin Park Cheer Booster
Champlin Park Cheer Booster
Champlin Park Cheer Booster
Champlin Park Cheer Booster
Champlin Park Cheer Booster
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cheerleading Program
Supports Champlin Park High School athletic teams and competes in local and state competitions.
Champlin Park Cheer Booster
Founded in
2023
EIN
934454146
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development > Sports & Recreation > Cheer Squads
Address
6025 109TH AVE N CHAMPLIN, Minnesota 55316-3475 United States
Website
www.ahschools.us
Phone
(763)-506-1000
Email address
Mission
CHAMPLIN PARK CHEER BOOSTER uplifts and supports cheerleading at Champlin Park, empowering student athletes and building community spirit throughout Minnesota.
What $2,100 could fund instead: