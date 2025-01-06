About

Chandler School, founded in 1950 (although other sources say 1962) in Pasadena, CA, provides a high-quality, academically challenging education in a nurturing and diverse environment. The school strives to instill a love of learning, independent thinking, collaborative skills, good character, self-reliance, and a commitment to community in its students, fostering academic and personal success.

Mission

