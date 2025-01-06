Chandler School
Chandler School
Chandler School
Chandler School
Chandler School
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Lower School Program
A dynamic, hands-on curriculum that sparks curiosity and joy in children's inherent love of learning.
Middle School Science
Curriculum covers earth science, life science, and physical science (chemistry and physics).
ACE Program
Hands-on learning in automotive engineering for middle schoolers with language-based learning differences.
Chandler School
Founded in
1962
EIN
951983538
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
1005 ARMADA DR PASADENA, California 91103-2802 United States
Website
www.chandlerschool.org
Phone
(626)-795-9314
Email address
Chandler School, founded in 1950 (although other sources say 1962) in Pasadena, CA, provides a high-quality, academically challenging education in a nurturing and diverse environment. The school strives to instill a love of learning, independent thinking, collaborative skills, good character, self-reliance, and a commitment to community in its students, fostering academic and personal success.
Mission
Chandler School's mission is to provide each student with the highest quality and most academically challenging education in a nurturing, balanced and diverse environment. They strive to have their students gain a love of learning, think independently and work collaboratively.
