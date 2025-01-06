Changing Lives Gh
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Beyond the Field
Bringing communities together through soccer, this program offers free health check-ups, wellness education, and mentoring to students.
CleanPlay
A youth soccer tournament combined with health screenings and educational sessions for young participants.
Student Sponsorships
Providing support to middle and high school students by covering educational supplies and tuition costs.
Clean Water Project
Building clean water wells to provide communities with access to safe and reliable water sources.
2023
933272079
501(c)(3)
Education
1656 SHEPARD MESA LN CARPINTERIA, California 93013-3111 United States
changinglivesgh.org
Mission
Their mission is to revolutionize education and utilize a diverse array of educational programs to advance learning opportunities for children and youth in Ghana. They kindle a passion for learning that will pave the way for long-lasting progress throughout the nation.
{Similar 1}
