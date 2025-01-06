Channel Islands Waterfront Homeowners Assoc
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Representation & Advocacy
Serving as a liaison between homeowners and the City of Oxnard to address community needs and concerns.
Beautification & Enhancement Projects
Organizing and executing projects to beautify, protect, and enhance the Mandalay Bay area.
Seawall Maintenance & Water Quality Initiatives
Focusing on maintaining seawalls and improving water quality through dedicated projects and committees.
About
Channel Islands Waterfront Homeowners Assoc
Founded in 2017
2017
EIN
953818079
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1237 S VICTORIA AVE OXNARD, California 93035-1292 United States
Website
channelislandsca.com
Phone
(805)-385-7600
Email address
-
About
The Channel Islands Waterfront Homeowners Association (CIWHOA) serves as a liaison between the City of Oxnard and the 744 homeowners residing within Mandalay Bay. As a volunteer organization, CIWHOA focuses on community representation and waterfront living.
Mission
The Channel Islands Waterfront Homeowners Association connects homeowners with local government, working to beautify, enhance, and protect their waterfront community.
