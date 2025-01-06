Channel Islands Waterfront Homeowners Assoc

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Representation & Advocacy

Serving as a liaison between homeowners and the City of Oxnard to address community needs and concerns.

‍

Beautification & Enhancement Projects

Organizing and executing projects to beautify, protect, and enhance the Mandalay Bay area.

‍

Seawall Maintenance & Water Quality Initiatives

Focusing on maintaining seawalls and improving water quality through dedicated projects and committees.

‍