The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Chase Child Life Program
Supports Child Life programs to help hospitalized children cope with the stress of illness by addressing their social, emotional, and developmental needs.
Big Smiles
Creates healing play spaces for children in hospitals to provide a positive and comforting environment.
Founded in
1993
EIN
954423022
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
23920 LINDEN TER CALABASAS, California 91302-2395 United States
Website
www.chasefoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Chase Richards Foundation, est. 1992, supports the Chase Child Life Program, ensuring hospitalized children have access to art, play, and therapy to cope with illness. Founded by Robin and Susan Richards in memory of their son Chase, it benefits programs at UCLA Mattel and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana.
Mission
Chase Foundation was founded in 1992 by Robin and Susan Richards after their son, Chase, passed away. The Chase Foundation helps hospitalized kids be kids.
