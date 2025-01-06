Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Storytimes
Engaging storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers to foster a love of reading.
Children's Book Club
A book club for 4th graders to discuss and explore literature together.
Teen DIY Workshops
Creative DIY workshops for teens, such as puffy paint journals.
ESL Classes
English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for various skill levels, both in-person and online.
About
Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit
Founded in
2023
EIN
923966499
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Libraries
Address
214 MAIN ST CHATHAM, New Jersey 07928-2411 United States
Website
chathamlibraryfoundation.org
Phone
(862)-245-1571
Email address
About
Chatham Library Foundation, founded in 2023, supports the Library of the Chathams by providing crucial financial support beyond public funding. Currently, they focus on funding the library's construction project, and donations will eventually support an endowment for consistent operating funds.
Mission
The Chatham Library Foundation exists to provide crucial financial support beyond public funding for the Library of the Chathams. Their current focus is funding the Library's construction project.
