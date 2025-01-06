powered by 
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit

 — 
Provide crucial financial support for the Library.
Events of 

Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit

100% of your purchase supports 
Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Storytimes

Engaging storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers to foster a love of reading.

Children's Book Club

A book club for 4th graders to discuss and explore literature together.

Teen DIY Workshops

Creative DIY workshops for teens, such as puffy paint journals.

ESL Classes

English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for various skill levels, both in-person and online.

About

Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit

Founded in

2023

EIN

923966499

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Libraries

Address

214 MAIN ST CHATHAM, New Jersey 07928-2411 United States

Website

chathamlibraryfoundation.org

Phone

(862)-245-1571

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Chatham Library Foundation A Nj Nonprofit
About

Chatham Library Foundation, founded in 2023, supports the Library of the Chathams by providing crucial financial support beyond public funding. Currently, they focus on funding the library's construction project, and donations will eventually support an endowment for consistent operating funds.

Mission

The Chatham Library Foundation exists to provide crucial financial support beyond public funding for the Library of the Chathams. Their current focus is funding the Library's construction project.

