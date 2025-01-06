About

Cheerful Helpers, founded in 1951, is a Los Angeles non-profit providing therapeutic services for families with young children facing developmental, social, and emotional challenges. Their family-centered programs support children with autism, attachment disorders, delays, and learning/emotional challenges, empowering families for lifelong growth through collaborative, educational, and therapeutic approaches.

Mission

CHEERFUL HELPERS CHILD AND FAMILY STUDY CENTER INC provides a caring, supportive environment for children and families in Los Angeles, helping them thrive together.