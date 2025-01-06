Cheerful Helpers Child And Family Study Center
Cheerful Helpers Child And Family Study Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Therapeutic School
A fully accredited preschool-1st grade program for children ages 3-10, following common core state education standards.
BEIG (Behavioral and Emotional Intervention Group)
A 15-week program designed for children ages 2-6 to experience their first positive peer interactions.
Socialization Group
Helps children develop social skills.
Family Counseling
Provides counseling services for families.
About
Cheerful Helpers Child And Family Study Center
Founded in
1951
EIN
956061541
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1986 W JEFFERSON BLVD LOS ANGELES, California 90018-3416 United States
Website
www.cheerfulhelpers.org
Phone
(213)-387-7252
Email address
-
About
Cheerful Helpers, founded in 1951, is a Los Angeles non-profit providing therapeutic services for families with young children facing developmental, social, and emotional challenges. Their family-centered programs support children with autism, attachment disorders, delays, and learning/emotional challenges, empowering families for lifelong growth through collaborative, educational, and therapeutic approaches.
Mission
CHEERFUL HELPERS CHILD AND FAMILY STUDY CENTER INC provides a caring, supportive environment for children and families in Los Angeles, helping them thrive together.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: