Mentor Programme

Water Services
Provides potable water to the residents of Chemeketa Park.
Road Maintenance
Maintains the roads within Chemeketa Park for its members.
Recreational Facilities
Operates recreational facilities for the benefit of its members.
Founded in
2019
EIN
941081657
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 588 REDWOOD EST, California 95044-0588 United States
Website
chemeketapark.org
Phone
(124)-034-31751
Email address
-
About
Chemeketa Park Mutual Water Company, est. 1929, is a California non-profit providing water, roads, and recreational facilities to its members, operating at cost in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Mission
Its primary purpose is to provide essential water, road, and recreational facilities to its members, who are the landowners within the park's boundaries.
